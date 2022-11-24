Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I hope you had a blessed day. Many are grateful that the sunshine was out and the winds not too bad for the parade today. Everything changes fast over the next 24 hours. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Expect cloudy skies with light rain showers here and there. The NE-north winds will range from 10-30 mph, and the low will drop to 35.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: In the morning hours of Black Friday, cold air will push in mixing the light rain showers over to light snow flurries. The NE winds will range from 10-25 mph and will feel quite chilly. Friday’s high: 45. A Winter Storm Warning is posted for Otero County in New Mexico… specifically, the Sacramento Mountains could rack up as much as 15 inches of snow before Friday is over. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted in far east El Paso County and Hudspeth County, where snow may accumulate by the end of the day. On Saturday, the clouds clear out for a sunny, windy, and warmer day. With a high of 64, the west winds will gust to near 40 mph. Sunday will be sunny with lighter winds and a high of 68. Monday will be mostly sunny and windy with a high of 70. Tuesday will also be very windy with gusts approaching 45 mph. Tuesday’s high: 68. Cooler winds drop the high to 59 on Wednesday.