If felt like a Spring day today with highs near 70, but just to remind us that we are still in winter, we have a cold front on the way tonight. Westsiders, you’ll feel it first, right before dawn with abrupt gusts. The system is dry, so expect partly cloudy skies with gusts near 40 mph. Penny Duncklee sent this picture of a palm tree blowing in the wind, which will sum up Saturday. As for our snow chance next week, the main low-pressure system is speeding up, so I’ve moved the chance for light snow up 12 hours to Thursday night. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear until the early morning hours when clouds will begin to move in. Expect an abrupt change in the winds early in the morning right before dawn. A cold front will push in, turning the winds NE at 10-40 mph. Gusts will be stronger on the west slopes. The low will be 38.

FORECAST: Saturday will start out with very gusty winds out of the NE at 15-45 mph as a cold front sweeps through. The skies will be partly cloudy, and the high will drop down to 54. Expect a cold night that night with a low of 26 as the winds die down. Sunday will be sunny with light winds a high of 63. Monday will take us back to the 70s with a high of 71. Tuesday will be sunny and 74. The warm SW winds will gust to near 50 mph. On Wednesday, a powerful low-pressure system moves through bringing gusty winds and rain showers. Wednesday’s high will drop to 59. On Thursday, cold air continues to spill in from the north. Thursday will be cloudy and cold with a high of 39. Late Thursday evening, the rain showers will mix over to very light snow. Friday will be mostly sunny with chilly winds. Friday’s high will be 50.