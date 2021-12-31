Powerful Gusts Tonight; A Very Windy New Year’s Day; Extremely Cold Mornings — Your 9-Day Forecast

We’re about to say good-bye to 2021, and it’s going to blow out with a bang in the form of powerful wind gusts. So bundle up tonight in anticipation of rain showers and very chilly, powerful gusts. Here’s your forecast…

FRIDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: The skies will be cloudy with rain showers. The west winds will abruptly start to gust between 9PM and midnight. Those SW winds will range from 15-55 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes. Dress appropriately tonight if you’re going outside.

FORECAST: Get ready for a very windy New Year’s Day. The SW-west winds will range from 15-55 mph most of the day. Look for partly cloudy skies with a few passing rain showers. The high will only be 49. A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico until Saturday at 5PM. Above 7,500, up to six inches of snow will be possible. Late Saturday night, the winds start to die down and leave us with a cold 26. Sunday will be sunny with chilly breezes and a high of 48. The low Monday morning will be cold 19. Monday will be sunny and 55. Tuesday will be sunny 64. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 66. A mild cool front blows in on Thursday with a high of 60.