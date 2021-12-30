Powerful Gusts Right Before Midnight on New Year’s Eve; Very Windy New Year’s Day — Your 9-Day Forecast

If you plan to head out to celebrate New Year’s Eve, you’ll most assuredly need a big coat and something to hang on to when the abrupt, gusty winds hit right before midnight. We’ll begin our 2022 very cold, with highs in the 40s for a couple days. Here’s your forecast…

THURSDAY NIGHT: The skies will be cloudy with rain showers. The west winds will range from 10-25 mph, only moderate gusts at times. The low will drop to 44.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: Friday (New Year’s Eve) will be overcast with scattered rain showers. Through most of the day, the winds will be moderate, out of the SW at 10-25 mph. Friday’s high: 57. However, right before the New Year’s Eve festivities, powerful winds will hit. The West-SW winds will range from 15-55 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes of the mountain. Those gusty winds will be caused by a strong low-pressure system and cold front. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico for Saturday. Above 7,500 feet, up to six inches of snow will be possible. In El Paso, the first day of 2022 will be very, very windy with a high of 49. We could see a few rain showers with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Late Saturday night, the winds start to die down and leave us at a cold 27. Sunday will be sunny with chilly winds and a high of 48. Monday will be sunny and 55. Tuesday will be sunny 64.