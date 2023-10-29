It’s Football Sunday Night, and if my prediction is correct, the winds will be howling and the temperature will be about 39 by the end of the Bears-Chargers game tonight! As always, your news team predicts the winner of the game. Yes, I have an almost supernatural ability to pick the winner of “the football,” though it does not match my current record of 3 and 3. Even if I’m not so good at picking the football, please find the big coat for tomorrow!!! Your 9-hour and 9-day forecasts are below…

TONIGHT: KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert due to the powerful cold front that blows in overnight and the Freeze Warning posted for far east El Paso County starting at 9 PM. The east winds will shift around 6 pm and will gust to 40 mph. The temperature will quickly plunge to 34 at the airport, 32 east El Paso County. Except an increase in cloud cover overnight as well.

FORECAST: Monday will be a winter-like day with a high of 47. In the morning, the skies will be overcast with a very light rain/sleet mix. Patchy fog will be possible. The cold east winds will range from 10-35 mph with a high wind chill factor, so bundle up. On Tuesday Halloween, the low that morning will be 30. Through the day, expect chilly winds and a high of 56. The skies will be partly cloudy, and Halloween night will be very, very cold. Wednesday will be sunny and 67 as we begin to warm back up. Thursday will be sunny and 73. Friday will be sunny and 78. Saturday will be mostly sunny with warm breezes and a high of 80.