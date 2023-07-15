Even though it was hot, the KTSM “Peacocks” challenged the KFOX/CBS4 team to a softball game. Congratulations to our challenger. They beat us 8 to 4. But we’ll be back!! Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. The atmosphere is very unstable tonight, and some area t-showers may become strong and produce brief, heavy rainfall. Expect everything to quiet down overnight. The variable winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 79.

FORECAST: A Heat Advisory is posted for Sunday for the entire Borderland. Sunday will start out quiet with a few clouds. With a high of 104, the afternoon clouds will build up. Expect a chance of isolated area showers and t-showers with the afternoon heat. The variable winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Monday, look for partly cloudy skies and a high of 107 as the high-pressure zone grows back over the Borderland. On Tuesday, prepare for an extremely hot day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 109. Wednesday will be the hottest day with a high of 110. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a very hot 109 as a high. Friday will be mostly sunny and 105.