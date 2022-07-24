Everyone please celebrate the big t-showers that flooded parts of far northeast El Paso County today around Hueco Tanks. Those storms cropped up at the critical heating time, and our high today was below 100… the first time in ten days!! Now, we can be Weather Watchers without the extreme heat, such as the beautiful picture of a storm and rainbow (below) captured by Gilbert Alfaro.

We should prepare for quite a few storms this week, with the strongest storms possible on Monday and Tuesday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Expect scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms may become strong and produce brief, heavy rainfall. Overnight, the storms will taper off as skies go from partly cloudy to clear. The winds will be SE at 5-15 mph, and the low will be 73.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by late day with scattered t-showers. Some storms may become strong and produce brief, heavy rainfall. Monday’s high: 95. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and muggy with a high of 94. Tuesday could bring some of the strongest storms of the week as well as brief, heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, the chance of storms goes down a bit to isolated late day storms. Wednesday’s high: 96. Thursday will be mostly sunny with isolated late day t-storms and a high of 96. Friday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of storms and a high of 97. Saturday will be mostly sunny with only a slight chance of storms and a high of 97. Sunday will be 99 with scattered late day t-storms. Monday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high of 100. We’ll have only a very slight chance of storms on Monday.