What a difference between this Sunday evening and last night’s crazy lightning show! Weather Watcher Eddie Corral sent a picture (below) of a microburst from yesterday’s storms. A microburst is a rapid and massive collapse of mass in a thunderstorm toward the ground, which can cause strong surface winds. Though we are quiet tonight, instability levels and high levels of moisture return Monday. Monday afternoon/evening could be pretty “bumpy.” Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a much lower chance for an isolated area t-storm. Skies will turn clear late evening. The NE wind will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 72.

FORECAST: Monday will start out sunny but end up with widely scattered, potentially strong t-showers. With a high of 96, some storms could become strong and produce brief, heavy rainfall. The east winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 89 with scattered t-showers and moments of brief, heavy rainfall. Wednesday will be a cloudy, muggy day with a high of 83. Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with brief, heavy rain. Thursday will bring mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers and the threat of brief, heavy rain. Thursday’s high: 79. Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered t-showers and a high of 84. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 87 with isolated area storms. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 86 with isolated area storms.