Potentially Strong Storms Friday; A Flood Watch in New Mexico — Your 9-Day Forecast

After a couple days off from the monsoon storms, the Borderland once again faces the threat of storms and locally heavy rainfall.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with light, variable winds at 5-10 mph. The low will be 71.

FORECAST: Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered t-showers. A low pressure system moves down into southern New Mexico enhancing the change and strength of storms. Some t-showers may become strong and produce locally heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch is posted for the mountains of the Gila Wilderness and the Sacramento Mountains. Friday’s high: 91. The SW winds will range from 10-30 mph. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 88. Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with the threat of heavy rain. Sunday will also feel quite humid with cloudy skies and scattered t-showers. Some storms may unlock heavy rainfall as well on Sunday. Sunday’s high: 87. On Monday, as the low-pressure system moves away, the chance of storms goes down to just a slight chance with partly cloudy skies. Monday’s high: 96.