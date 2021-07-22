Potentially Strong Storms Friday; A Flood Watch in New Mexico — Your 9-Day Forecast

After a couple days off from the monsoon storms, the Borderland once again faces the threat of storms and locally heavy rainfall.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy with light, variable winds at 5-10 mph.  The low will be 71. 
FORECAST:  Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered t-showers.  A low pressure system moves down into southern New Mexico enhancing the change and strength of storms.  Some t-showers may become strong and produce locally heavy rainfall.  A Flash Flood Watch is posted for the mountains of the Gila Wilderness and the Sacramento Mountains. Friday’s high:  91.  The SW winds will range from 10-30 mph.  Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 88.  Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with the threat of heavy rain.  Sunday will also feel quite humid with cloudy skies and scattered t-showers.  Some storms may unlock heavy rainfall as well on Sunday.  Sunday’s high:  87.  On Monday, as the low-pressure system moves away, the chance of storms goes down to just a slight chance with partly cloudy skies.  Monday’s high:  96.

