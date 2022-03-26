It was almost impossible NOT to want to do a little yard work today because it was so beautiful. It was also a record today. Today’s high of 87 tied the old record of 87 set in 1890. I am predicting a repeat of 87 tomorrow, which will be very close to the record of 88 set in 1971.

Gardening Tip: Now that the weather is warming up, don’t forget to fertilize your mature trees and shrubs. Start their growing season out right with some fertilizer. Personally, I like the Miracle-Gro powder that you put in a spray diffuser. Drench those plants with a really good fertilizer, and they’ll really thrive this summer.

Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, and the winds will be light and variable. The variable winds will range from 5-10 mph. The low will stay a warm 50.



FORECAST: Sunday will be slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies and warm breezes. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. This will pop the high up to 87. On Monday, the winds become moderately gusty, gusting to near 30 mph. Under partly cloudy skies, Monday will be 89. Everything falls apart on Tuesday. A powerful low-pressure system sweeps through bringing a cold front with it. West winds will gust to near 55 mph. The skies will be cloudy with a few raindrops mixed in with the blowing dust. Tuesday’s high: 69. Wednesday will be mostly sunny but still quite windy with a high of 73. On Thursday, the winds die down. It will be sunny and 77. Friday will be sunny with moderate winds and a high of 83. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 85.