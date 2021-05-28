Potential for First 100 Saturday; T-Showers Move in Sunday; Windy Memorial Day — Your 9-Day Forecast

Susy Castillo had the “oh, so rough” assignment of visiting Camp Cohen Water Park in Northeast El Paso during today’s media sneak peak and splashing around! Poor Susie!! Camp Cohen opens officially Saturday and just in time for a very hot day! Enjoy!!

FRIDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the dry SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. The low will be 64.

FORECAST: Saturday will be a sunny and hot day with a high near 100. The south winds will range from 10-25 mph. Late Saturday night, just after midnight, we could see scattered overnight t-showers move in. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Sunday’s high will be 94. Memorial Day Monday will be mostly sunny but windy with a high of 93. The west winds will range from 10-30 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers and a high of 90. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few drops here and there. Wednesday’s high: 94. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 96. Friday will be partly cloudy with late day t-showers and a high of 94.