Plunge in Temperatures Sunday; Brief Return to the 60s; More Powerful Cold Front Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

El Paso has felt like a desert island the last couple of days with highs of 70 on Friday, 69 today. But reality returns with a cold front on Sunday as the high drops to 56. Normal this time of year is 57, so it will take a cold front to return to normal. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will turn mostly cloudy as the winds pick up and shift around. The west winds will slowly shift around to NE at 10-30 mph by morning. The low will be 43.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: Sunday will be cloudy with chilly winds and a high of 56 as a cold front blows in. The winds will be stronger on the west slopes as winds will be NE at 10-30 mph. On Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional moments of sunshine. The high will be 55, and the east winds will range from 10-25 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a high of 59. On Wednesday, we return to the 60s for a couple days. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and 62. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers as a low-pressure system moves in. Thursday’s high: 61. On Friday, after morning rain, the skies will clear up. The afternoon will be windy with a high of 64. Another cold front blows in for Saturday with a high of 56.