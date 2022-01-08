Plunge in Temperatures Sunday; Brief Return to the 60s; More Powerful Cold Front Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

El Paso has felt like a desert island the last couple of days with highs of 70 on Friday, 69 today. But reality returns with a cold front on Sunday as the high drops to 56. Normal this time of year is 57, so it will take a cold front to return to normal. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will turn mostly cloudy as the winds pick up and shift around.  The west winds will slowly shift around to NE at 10-30 mph by morning.  The low will be 43.
FORECAST:  Weather Authority Alert:  Sunday will be cloudy with chilly winds and a high of 56 as a cold front blows in.  The winds will be stronger on the west slopes as winds will be NE at 10-30 mph.  On Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional moments of sunshine.  The high will be 55, and the east winds will range from 10-25 mph.  Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a high of 59.  On Wednesday, we return to the 60s for a couple days.  Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and 62.  Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers as a low-pressure system moves in.  Thursday’s high:  61.  On Friday, after morning rain, the skies will clear up.  The afternoon will be windy with a high of 64.  Another cold front blows in for Saturday with a high of 56.

