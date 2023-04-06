EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first full moon of Spring 2023 rose Wednesday, April 5 but reached its peak early Thursday, April 6.

Weather Watcher Brigette Lewis

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the Pink Moon gets it’s name, not by the color of the moon, but rather the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower called Moss Pink.

The next full moon will take place May, 5, which is known as the Flower Moon, to signify the flowers that bloom during this month.

