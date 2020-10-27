PHOTOS: The Borderland gets a sprinkling of snow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s not often that the Borderland gets snow, so when it does, Borderland residents celebrate the snowy offering, even if it’s just a dusting.
KTSM 9 News’ Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez said that this is the earliest snow ever recorded in El Paso. The previous record was Oct. 28.
We asked residents across the area to send in their snow day pics — here’s a sampling of what we received:
Here are some contributions from the KTSM newsroom:
