PHOTOS: The Borderland gets a sprinkling of snow

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Photo by Kristyne Carr, East side of Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s not often that the Borderland gets snow, so when it does, Borderland residents celebrate the snowy offering, even if it’s just a dusting.

KTSM 9 News’ Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez said that this is the earliest snow ever recorded in El Paso. The previous record was Oct. 28.

We asked residents across the area to send in their snow day pics — here’s a sampling of what we received:

  • Photo by Kristyne Carr, East side of Franklin Mountains
  • Krista Del Toro, Far East
  • Photo by Desree Gill, Far Northeast
  • Photo By Diana Ramos
  • Photo By Elizabeth Toyek
  • Photo By Bailey Martin, Fort Bliss
  • Photo By Elvia Valverde Blasch, South of Alamogordo
  • Photo By Jessica Young, West El Paso
  • Photo By Judy Laybourne
  • Photo By Julie Back
  • Photo By Kaila Blackmon, Rich Beem area
  • Photo By Kari Bethany
  • Photo By Kathrin Santivanez, Far East
  • Photo By Sabine Andrade
  • Photo By Mary Pressley, West Side
  • Photo By Michele Schultz Lewis, Northeast
  • Photo By Mireya Neria-Chaparral
  • Photo By Will White, Northeast
  • Photo By Salina Wallace, Far Eastside
  • Photo By Stacy Baltazar, Socorro
  • Photo By Marcella L. Jonas, Fort Bliss
  • Photo By Victor Perez
  • Photo By Corinna Ann Ebbs, Chaparral
  • Photo By Brittany Orozco, Eastside
  • Photo By Malim Semaj, West Side
  • Photo By Azar Rangel, Alamogordo
  • Gateway to Space facility at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M. Photo By Spaceport America.
  • Photo By Rebecca Rocha, Las Cruces

Here are some contributions from the KTSM newsroom:

