PHOTOS: The Borderland gets a sprinkling of snow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s not often that the Borderland gets snow, so when it does, Borderland residents celebrate the snowy offering, even if it’s just a dusting.

KTSM 9 News’ Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez said that this is the earliest snow ever recorded in El Paso. The previous record was Oct. 28.

We asked residents across the area to send in their snow day pics — here’s a sampling of what we received:

Photo by Kristyne Carr, East side of Franklin Mountains

Krista Del Toro, Far East

Photo by Desree Gill, Far Northeast

Photo By Diana Ramos

Photo By Elizabeth Toyek

Photo By Bailey Martin, Fort Bliss

Photo By Elvia Valverde Blasch, South of Alamogordo

Photo By Jessica Young, West El Paso

Photo By Judy Laybourne

Photo By Julie Back

Photo By Kaila Blackmon, Rich Beem area

Photo By Kari Bethany

Photo By Kathrin Santivanez, Far East

Photo By Sabine Andrade

Photo By Mary Pressley, West Side

Photo By Michele Schultz Lewis, Northeast

Photo By Mireya Neria-Chaparral

Photo By Will White, Northeast

Photo By Salina Wallace, Far Eastside

Photo By Stacy Baltazar, Socorro

Photo By Marcella L. Jonas, Fort Bliss

Photo By Victor Perez

Photo By Corinna Ann Ebbs, Chaparral

Photo By Brittany Orozco, Eastside

Photo By Malim Semaj, West Side

Photo By Azar Rangel, Alamogordo

Gateway to Space facility at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M. Photo By Spaceport America.

Photo By Rebecca Rocha, Las Cruces

Here are some contributions from the KTSM newsroom:

