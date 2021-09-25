Periodic T-Showers Through Monday Morning; Potential Severe Weather Thursday and Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Did you wake up to thunder this morning? I did. We could easily wake up to thunder Sunday and Monday mornings as well. Do you run out and shut off the sprinklers for a day if we get a good rain? I do. The flowers in the picture above were getting some free water this morning in Las Cruces as captured by Penny Duncklee.

We may see some much stronger storms by Thursday. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly cloudy with periodic showers and t-showers on and off through the night. Some storms may produce brief, locally heavy rainfall. The east winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will drop to 62.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and very humid with widely scattered showers and t-showers. The winds shift SW at 10-20 mph. A low-pressure system over southern Arizona makes its very slow approach and passes the Borderland late Sunday into Monday morning. Expect t-showers to come and go periodically in that time. Sunday’s high will be 82. On Monday morning, we may see a few more scattered t-showers before the low pulls away and dries us out Monday evening. Monday’s high will be 84, and the west winds will range from 10-25 mph. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 88. The winds will be moderately gusty in the afternoon. Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 87. On Thursday, expect potentially strong t-showers in the evening as a powerful low-pressure system moves in. The threat of strong storms and heavy rainfall extends through Friday.