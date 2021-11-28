Perfect Weather for Decorating; Showers Possible Thursday; Cool Front Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

If you’re like me, you’ve waited to put out the Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving. Well, it’s time to pull them out and read the instructions (below)! I better hurry up and get them up because I do not want to be the last house on the street to click on the Holiday cheer. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be crystal clear. The winds will be very light and variable at calm to 5 mph. The low will drop to 35 at the airport, 32 in the valley.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny and 70 with light and dry west breezes. West winds will range from 5-10 mph. Tuesday will be sunny and 72 as a high-pressure zone settles in over the western states. Wednesday will also be sunny and 73 as high pressure reaches its maximum. On Thursday, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few scattered showers and a breezy afternoon. Thursday’s high: 70. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a little windy at times with a high of 71. On Saturday, a system approaches stirring up the afternoon winds. Gusts will be near 35 mph, and the high will be 70. On Sunday, a cold front blows through bringing cooler winds and a high of 65.