SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light, so we will be colder. The NW winds will range from 5-15 mph. The low will be 34.
FORECAST: Sunday will be a nearly perfect day with lots of sunshine and a high of 63. The west side will become a little breezy in the afternoon with east winds at 5-15 mph. Monday will be mostly sunny with some high, thin clouds and a high of 67. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. On Tuesday, look for partly cloudy skies with a high of 70. On Wednesday, Spring-like winds pick up in the afternoon, gusting to near 40 mph. This will elevate the high to 77! On Thursday, the skies turn cloudy with scattered showers as a cold front comes in. Thursday’s high: 63. Friday will be mostly sunny and 58.
Perfect Sunday, Spring-Like Winds and 70s Mid-Week: 9 Day Forecast
