Perfect Sunday, Spring-Like Winds and 70s Mid-Week: 9 Day Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light, so we will be colder.  The NW winds will range from 5-15 mph.  The low will be 34.
FORECAST:  Sunday will be a nearly perfect day with lots of sunshine and a high of 63.  The west side will become a little breezy in the afternoon with east winds at 5-15 mph.  Monday will be mostly sunny with some high, thin clouds and a high of 67.  The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph.  On Tuesday, look for partly cloudy skies with a high of 70.  On Wednesday, Spring-like winds pick up in the afternoon, gusting to near 40 mph.  This will elevate the high to 77!  On Thursday, the skies turn cloudy with scattered showers as a cold front comes in.  Thursday’s high:  63.  Friday will be mostly sunny and 58.

