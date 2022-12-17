Look at the pictures below from The Outlet Shoppes of El Paso! Would you trust this news team with scissors?? KTSM set up a special tent near Santa and offered free gift wrapping to the public. Christmas carols, a snow machine, and lots of fun! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: We will see increasing clouds overnight tonight, which will help keep the temperatures slightly warmer. The low at the airport will be 31, 28 in the valley. The north breeze will range from calm to 10 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high of 53. Deming and Las Cruces have a slight chance of a few raindrops, while the mountains of southern New Mexico could see light snow flurries. El Paso should stay dry. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 59. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and windy at times with a high of 57. Winter officially begins Wednesday at 2:48 pm. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 59. Moderate winds on Thursday drive the high up to 61 with mostly sunny skies. Friday will be partly cloudy with chilly gusts and a high of 48. Saturday will be sunny and 53. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and 58. Monday will be sunny and 63.