Pacific storm system could produce first thunderstorms of 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Sunday afternoon, the Borderland began to see scattered showers throughout the area. This is due to a Southwest storm system moving its way East.

Monday morning, we will begin to see the effects of a second system that will be causing multiple disturbances in the region.

A Pacific low-pressure system will stay to the west of us during the first half of the day.

Once we hit the afternoon hours, the system will be approaching the Borderland, causing chances for our first thunderstorms of the year.

The highest chances for thunderstorms and overall precipitation will be on Tuesday.

Tuesday is also the day we will see a 10° drop from 74° to 64° to 65°, as well as a pick up on winds speeds, causing breezy conditions.

On Wednesday, showers are expected to continue in the early morning hours but should clear out by midday. This, however, does not leave us in the clear for strong winds.

We will experience a strong wind event Wednesday, expecting wind speeds to reach 25-35mph and wind gusts reaching 40mph.

A warming trend will then begin by the end of the week, as we start to return to average temperatures for the year.