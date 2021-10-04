Overnight T-Showers Tuesday Night; Hot, Gusty Winds & Dust Saturday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Who doesn’t love to get lost in the La Union Corn Maze? You won’t need a jacket to go through it this week. If you visit Saturday, take some extra hairspray to protect against the gusty winds… that is if you care about looking perfect in a corn maze.

Here’s your forecast…

MONDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with a few high, thin clouds. The SE wind will range from calm to 10 mph, and the low will be 60.

FORECAST: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds most of the day. Tuesday’s high will be 86, and the SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. Late Tuesday night and overnight into Wednesday morning is our only chance of t-showers for the week. Cities west and north of El Paso have the best chance of storms, especially Las Cruces and Deming. A warming trend continues to push highs up through the workweek. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 87. Thursday will be sunny and 90. High pressure continues to build for the weekend. Friday will be sunny and 92. On Saturday, the hot, gusty winds drive the high up to 94 before a cold front comes in on Sunday. Expect a dusty haze by late Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be sunny with cooler winds and a high of 80. Monday will be sunny and 85. The powerful, gusty winds and a dusty haze return on Tuesday.