Are you starting to get a little tired of cold weather? Me too. I snapped the picture below one day while I was shivering. I think it captures winter perfectly. We’ll, cold weather lovers will love this week. Two powerful cold fronts are on the way, and we could even see some snow flurries on Wednesday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of evening/overnight raindrops… nothing major. The east-SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 40.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy but warmer with a high of 67. The SE winds will be fairly light at 5-15 mph. On Monday, everything changes as a powerful low-pressure system and cold front sweep into the Borderland. Expect gusts to near 50 mph, which will stir up a dusty haze. The high will be 63. By afternoon, the skies will cloud up with a chance of passing rain showers. Expect a huge and fast drop in temperatures Monday afternoon as the cold front comes in. On Tuesday (Valentine’s Day), the sun will be out, but the winds will feel quite chilly at times. Tuesday’s high: 59. On Wednesday, a much more significant cold front pushes in. We could see light rain mix over to light snow flurries on Wednesday. Wednesday’s high: 43. Thursday will be mostly sunny with chilly winds and a high of 49. Friday will be sunny and 56.