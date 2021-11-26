Overnight/Morning Rain for Saturday; Perfect Sunday; Another Cold Front Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

You’ll get two days in one on Saturday: the morning will be cloudy and rainy, and the afternoon, sunny. It is so pleasant to wake up to rain, especially with the gorgeous fall leaves. We are way above normal for the year on rainfall. At the airport, the official rain total since Jan. 1 is 11.14 inches. Normal is only 8.09 inches. Here’s your forecast…

FRIDAY NIGHT: The skies will be overcast. A low-pressure system moves over the Borderland in the night tonight, so expect light rain before midnight. Heavier rainfall will be likely early Saturday morning. The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 43.

FORECAST: Saturday will start out overcast with cold rain. The west winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the high will be 62. Late Saturday afternoon, the skies will start to clear as the low-pressure system moves east of El Paso.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and 68. The winds shift back around to SE at 5-15 mph. Monday will be sunny and 71. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 72. Wednesday will be sunny and 72. On Thursday, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and a breezy afternoon. Thursday’s high: 71.

We start to cool again on Friday as the winds pick up with a cold front. Friday will be 68, but the high drops to 59 on a much cooler Saturday.