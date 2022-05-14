We wanted to get Karla Draksler something nice for her birthday… our first triple-digit day tomorrow!! Yes, high pressure is building up, so Sunday has real potential to hit 100. As for Karla’s actual birthday present, she brought us cupcakes (pic below). In her native country of Croatia, it’s the birthday person who brings the treats! Can you imagine that? Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Enjoy clear skies and light, variable winds at 5-10 mph. The low will be 59.

FORECAST: Sunday will potentially be our first 100-degree day of the year. High pressure is building up over the Southwest and Mexico, and this will raise our high to 100. The south winds will range from 5-20 mph. It will be a sunny, hot day. Monday could top out at 101 thanks to slightly stronger winds. The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph. We could see just a few clouds on Monday. Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 97. Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 95. The winds get much stronger on Thursday, gusting to near 35 mph. Thursday’s high: 95. Friday will be windy with a high of 93. Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 89.