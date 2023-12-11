Once a year, we wake up to an almost fairytale-looking site: our Mulberry tree is “snowing” leaves. On Sunday morning, the temperature dropped to 19 in the valley. That sudden and extreme cold is the trigger that causes the leaves to fall. It’s beautiful, but we all know what comes next… Leafmageddon!! Yes, it takes about 70 big black bags to round up all the leaves. Your warmer forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and we will stay a bit warmer with a low of 35. The NE winds will range from 5-10 mph.

FORECAST: Tuesday will be one of the warmer days of the week with a high of 68. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Wednesday, the skies will turn mostly cloudy by afternoon with a few drops of rain possible late that evening. Wednesday’s high: 66. Thursday will be a chilly, cloudy, rainy day with a high of 55. Expect chilly winds and rain showers on and off much of the day. The chilly winds will follow us into Friday with a high of 58. Friday’s skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 59 with cool wind gusts on the west slopes of the mountains. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 63.