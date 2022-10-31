Oh, boy, the kids are so excited to get some candy! Parents, please watch them like a hawk, check their candy before they eat it, and teach them to say, “thank you!” I just love to watch all the cute kids show up at the front door. Yes, parents, you deserve some candy too for bringing those excited children out. Have fun, be safe, and here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Happy Halloween. Please drive slowly and safely tonight. The skies will be partly cloudy. The temperature at 6:30 should be around 71. Sunset is at 6:44. By 9:30, the temperature will drop to 60. The low will be 46 as the skies clear of clouds overnight.

FORECAST: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a few high clouds and a high of 77. The warm south breeze will range from 5-15 mph. Wednesday will be sunny with warm breezes and a high of 80. On Thursday, the winds will pick up in the afternoon and become quite gusty in advance of a powerful low-pressure system and cold front. Thursday’s high will climb to 79, and the SW winds will gust to 50+ mph, stirring up a dusty haze by afternoon. On Friday, as the low-pressure system approaches, look for mostly cloudy skies, chilly gusts, and a high of 59. We may even see a few drops of rain by Friday evening. Early Saturday morning, we’ll wake up to clear skies and a low of 36. Though Saturday will be mostly sunny, the NW winds will feel chilly much of the day. Saturday’s high: 66. Sunday will be sunny and 75. Monday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and 77. Tuesday will be sunny and 79.