I have good news for Memorial Day. Yes, we’ll be windy, but the winds will not be strong enough to produce any blowing dust. I realize it is the unofficial start of summer, but do take a moment to think about all the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our wonderful country. God bless! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  Weather Authority Alert:  The hot, gusty winds will continue to peak at near 45 mph before slowly calming down.  A Wind Advisory is posted until 9 PM.  The SW winds will range from 15-45 mph before dying down to a light breeze after midnight.  The skies will be clear, and the low will be 70.
FORECAST:  Memorial Day will be a sunny day with only moderate winds and no blowing dust.  The SW winds will range from 10-35 mph, and the high will be 95.  Tuesday will be sunny and hot with light breezes and a high of 100.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy and even hotter with a high of 102.  Thursday will be partly cloudy with scattered late day t-storms.  We’ll feel a noticeable uptick in humidity as well.  Thursday’s high: 101.  Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated storms and a high of 99.  Saturday will be sunny, breezy and 100.  Sunday will be sunny, windy, and 101.  Get ready for some extreme heat days early next week.  Monday:  104.  Tuesday:  106.