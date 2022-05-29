I have good news for Memorial Day. Yes, we’ll be windy, but the winds will not be strong enough to produce any blowing dust. I realize it is the unofficial start of summer, but do take a moment to think about all the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our wonderful country. God bless! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: The hot, gusty winds will continue to peak at near 45 mph before slowly calming down. A Wind Advisory is posted until 9 PM. The SW winds will range from 15-45 mph before dying down to a light breeze after midnight. The skies will be clear, and the low will be 70.

FORECAST: Memorial Day will be a sunny day with only moderate winds and no blowing dust. The SW winds will range from 10-35 mph, and the high will be 95. Tuesday will be sunny and hot with light breezes and a high of 100. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and even hotter with a high of 102. Thursday will be partly cloudy with scattered late day t-storms. We’ll feel a noticeable uptick in humidity as well. Thursday’s high: 101. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated storms and a high of 99. Saturday will be sunny, breezy and 100. Sunday will be sunny, windy, and 101. Get ready for some extreme heat days early next week. Monday: 104. Tuesday: 106.