So much nicer (and cooler) today after the passage of the cold front. Yesterday, the high was 92, and it dropped to 82 today. Maybe you’re wondering why I appear with Alice in Wonderland (pic below)? Well, the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation celebrated the hospital turning 10 years old tonight at the El Paso Country Club. The Foundation raises money to support the families and children seeking treatment from the hospital. It was a magical night!! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will die down sooner in the evening. The west winds will settle down to a light breeze at 5-15 mph. This will mean a cooler night with a low of 52.

FORECAST: Sunday will be sunny and nearly perfect with a high of 81. Enjoy lighter winds out of the NW at 5-20 mph. On Monday, another “cool front” blows in from the east, dropping the high to 73. The west side will feel the moderate gusts because the winds will be east at 10-30 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 80 with light winds. You’ll notice an increase in humidity by Tuesday evening. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of evening area t-storms east of El Paso. If nothing else, we may see some distant lightning to the east. Wednesday’s high: 89. Thursday will be sunny and 90 with moderate, dry winds. Friday will be sunny and windy with a high of 89. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 84. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 83.