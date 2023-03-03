Saturday’s weather will be “perfect” or at least nearly perfect. I looked up the definition of PERFECT:

conforming absolutely to the description or definition of an ideal type excellent or complete beyond practical or theoretical improvement

I’ll let you decide if Saturday is perfect or not. I know one thing… it will be close. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear tonight, and the westerly winds will slowly die down to nearly calm winds by morning. The west wind will range from 5-20 mph, and the low will drop to 36.

FORECAST: Saturday will be a nearly perfect day with lots of sunshine and even lighter winds. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the high will pop up to 69. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and moderate winds in the afternoon. The SW-west winds will gust to near 35 mph (no dust). Sunday’s high: 75. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 76. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and 72. Wednesday will be cloudy and cooler with a high of 63 and a few raindrops possible here and there. Thursday will start out with cloudy skies and a few showers and turn very windy as a low-pressure system moves through the Borderland. SW winds will pick up and gust to near 50 mph, causing a dusty haze. Thursday’s high: 53*, which will occur in the morning. The winds through the day will be quite chilly.