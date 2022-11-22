Take a look at the picture below of Natassia, Andy, and myself getting ready for the LIVE WinterFest Tree Lighting and Parade downtown last Saturday. The winds were very, very cold, and the left side of my face felt frozen because it was aimed into the wind!! Andy had a beard and a scarf, so he was fine. Natassia had a large, Russian-looking hat, so she was warm. I didn’t want to mess up my hair, so I FROZE!! My warning for you Thanksgiving morning… bundle up… even if it messes up your hair! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: We are in for a fairly mild night tonight with mainly clear skies, a few clouds, and light winds. The north winds will range from calm to 10 mph, and the low will drop to 35 at the airport, 31 in the valley.

FORECAST: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with warm winds from the SW at 10-25 mph. These winds will pop the high up to 68. We’ll see a few clouds with an increase in clouds by evening. On Thanksgiving Day, bundle up for the parade. A cold front will turn the winds north with gusts near 40 mph in the morning hours. Since temperatures will be in the low 40s during much of the morning, the winds will make it feel much, much colder. Thursday’s high: 52. On Friday, the winds will calm down, and after a cold morning, enjoy sunshine and a high of 56. The warm winds return on Saturday with a high of 69. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and 70. Monday will be sunny and windy with a high of 72. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with gusty winds and a high of 73.