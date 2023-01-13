Well, if today is Friday the 13th, someone forgot to tell the weather. It was beautiful! As you can see in the picture below, Karla and I are not very superstitious. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make them Saturday because a High Wind Watch is in effect for Sunday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with just a few high clouds. The winds will be variable at calm to 10 mph, and the low will drop to 34.

FORECAST: Saturday will be a gorgeous and warm day with a high of 70. Under mostly sunny skies, the warm SW breezes in the afternoon will range from 10-20 mph. On Sunday, a High Wind Watch is posted in anticipation of gusty winds with a powerful low-pressure system. The SW winds will range from 15-50 mph. By afternoon, the skies will turn mostly cloudy with a few drops possible late in the day. Sunday’s high: 63. Monday will be cloudy with light rain and a high of 56. Expect chilly winds on Monday. Tuesday will start out cloudy with a few rain drops but clear up later in the day. Tuesday’s high: 57. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 59.