Near 70 Monday; Powerful Cold Front Next Weekend; Wintry Mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Yesterday, I talked about Mulberry trees holding on to their leaves until the first hard freeze. Sure enough, after a low of 28 in the valley, we woke up to a “leaf shower” (below). Look at all the beautiful leaves…. beautiful, that is, until you have to bag them up! We will not be as cold tonight with a low of 35 at the airport, 32 in the valley. The winds this week should blow the rest of the leaves off. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight, but we will not be as cold. The north winds will range from calm to 10 mph. The low will be 35 at the airport, near 31 in the valley.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny and breezy, as SW winds gust to near 20 mph. Monday’s high: 70. On Tuesday, the skies turn partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 73. The SW winds will gust to near 25 mph and will feel quite warm. Wednesday will be mostly sunny but very windy with a high of 70. Expect gusts to near 35 mph. Thursday will be mostly sunny with lighter winds and a high of 67. Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy with a high of 65. We’ll have a slight chance of a few drops on Friday. On Saturday, a significant cold front blows in. The skies will be cloudy with rain showers and a high of 53*, which we could hit early in the morning. The low overnight will be 31 as cold air continues to move in. Sunday will be cloudy with a mix of rain, sleet, and a few flakes that morning. The high will be 48. Monday will be sunny, windy, and 55.