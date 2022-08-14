Below is a t-shower near Socorro captured by Weather Watcher Omar Franco. No, we won’t be able to photograph anything like that on Monday. Monday will be hot and dry with only a slight chance of a stray shower. But we’ll be able to see something like it late Tuesday and Wednesday. A surge of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico raises the threat of heavy rainfall Tuesday night through Wednesday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with only the slightest chance of a few pin-point, isolated showers in the area. The skies will turn perfectly clear late evening. The low will drop to 73, and the SE winds will range from 5-10 mph.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an isolated area shower. Monday’s high will be 99, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Tuesday, tropical moisture and a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico will start to pass over the Borderland. Tuesday will turn mostly cloudy with potentially strong t-showers by Tuesday evening. We’ll experience the threat of heavy rainfall from Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Tuesday’s high: 88. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall. Wednesday’s high will only be 81. On Thursday, the clouds begin to thin out after some scattered morning light showers. Thursday’s high: 90. Friday’s high will be 94 with late day t-showers. Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered late day t-showers and a high of 92. Sunday will be partly cloudy with late day storms and a high of 91. A “cool front” moves in on Monday and Tuesday dropping highs into the 80s and drying us out a bit.