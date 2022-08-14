Below is a t-shower near Socorro captured by Weather Watcher Omar Franco. No, we won’t be able to photograph anything like that on Monday. Monday will be hot and dry with only a slight chance of a stray shower. But we’ll be able to see something like it late Tuesday and Wednesday. A surge of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico raises the threat of heavy rainfall Tuesday night through Wednesday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy with only the slightest chance of a few pin-point, isolated showers in the area.  The skies will turn perfectly clear late evening.  The low will drop to 73, and the SE winds will range from 5-10 mph.
FORECAST:  Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an isolated area shower.  Monday’s high will be 99, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.  On Tuesday, tropical moisture and a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico will start to pass over the Borderland.  Tuesday will turn mostly cloudy with potentially strong t-showers by Tuesday evening.  We’ll experience the threat of heavy rainfall from Tuesday evening through Wednesday.  Tuesday’s high: 88.  Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers.  Some storms may produce heavy rainfall.  Wednesday’s high will only be 81.  On Thursday, the clouds begin to thin out after some scattered morning light showers.  Thursday’s high: 90.  Friday’s high will be 94 with late day t-showers.  Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered late day t-showers and a high of 92.  Sunday will be partly cloudy with late day storms and a high of 91.  A “cool front” moves in on Monday and Tuesday dropping highs into the 80s and drying us out a bit.