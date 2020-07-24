National Weather Service issues a Flash Flood Watch for El Paso & Dona Ana Counties

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from noon on Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening resulting in a few areas receiving 1 to 2 inches of rainfall over the next 24 hours.

This will introduce the risk for flash flooding. Low lying areas such as arroyos and drainages should be avoided.

Water runoff may also cause flooding in areas that haven’t yet received rainfall. If you encounter roadways with running water, remember to turn around, don’t drown.