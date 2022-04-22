Who doesn’t love to visit the garden center on Saturday (pic below)? Well, while we endure the gusty winds tonight, think about the lighter winds and cooler air tomorrow. Please sniff some fresh blooms for me during the much nicer weekend ahead. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A Wind Advisory is posted until midnight. A Dust Advisory is posted until 8 PM. After midnight, the winds will slowly start to diminish. Until then, the SW winds will range from 15-50 mph with the strongest gusts on the east side of the mountains. The low will be 60.

FORECAST: A cold front moves in for Saturday, dropping the high to 79. Under sunny skies, the winds will be lighter, out of the west at 10-30 mph. Sunday will be sunny and absolutely beautiful with a high of 81. Enjoy lighter winds out of the west at 5-15 mph. On Monday, another “cool front” blows in from the east, dropping the high to 76. The west side will feel the moderate gusts because the winds will be east at 10-30 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 81 with light winds. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a light chance of evening area t-storms. Wednesday’s high: 89. Thursday will be sunny and 90 with moderate, dry winds. Friday will be sunny and windy with a high of 89. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 85.