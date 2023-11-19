My friends, it’s that time of the week again… FOOTBALL SUNDAY. By now you know how much I love the football, and every week your news team predicts the winner of tonight’s NFL game. Originally, I picked the Denver Broncos because I know how much Colin and Andy Morgan love that team. Well, surprise, surprise, surprise! Colin all but begs me NOT to pick the Broncos. Andy even wrote me a note:

“Dear Robert, I know how much you love the football, but I have a favor to ask you. Would you please pick the Vikings because I want my Broncos to win. Thanks.”

Fine, gentlemen, I’ll pick the Vikings! Somehow they think I’ve lost my “supernatural touch” to pick the winner and that whomever I pick always loses. We shall see tonight, my friends!!! Don’t come crying to Rob when the Vikings win!!! Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with moderately gusty winds, especially on the east slopes of the mountains. The NW winds will gust to near 30 mph, and the low will drop to 49.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy with much cooler gusts and a high of 60. The north-NE winds will range from 10-30 mph, so have a jacket ready. Tuesday will be sunny but chilly with a high of 58. The NE wind gusts will feel cold at times. Winds will be stronger on the west slopes that day. On Wednesday, we start a warming trend. Wednesday will be sunny and 63. Thanksgiving day will be partly cloudy with warmer winds and a high of 68. Black Friday will be partly cloudy with much stronger gusts and a high of 69. A cold front blows in for Saturday, dropping the high to 64. Sunday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 60.