The Academy Awards is Sunday night, and it is the first time in a long time that Karla, Sam, and I recognize and really like the movies nominated!! So in honor of that special occasion, we will be giving away the “MOST DRAMATIC ANCHOR IN A NEWSROOM” award tonight live on the air at 10 pm. Join us, and see who wins. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy overnight as the winds slowly die down.  The NW winds will range from 10-30 mph before settling.  The low will be 50.  Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 76. 

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 76.  The SW winds will become breezy in the afternoon, gusting to near 25 mph.  Tuesday will be sunny and 78 with a breezy afternoon.  Wednesday will be mostly sunny with warm, gusty winds and a high of 81.  Wednesday’s winds will peak at near 40 mph.  Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 67.  We could even see a few passing drops of rain on Thursday with gusty, cooler winds.  Friday will be sunny and 68.  Saturday will be cloudy and 64 with a few late evening/overnight showers.  Sunday will be cloudy with showers and chilly winds.  Sunday’s high: 59.