The Academy Awards is Sunday night, and it is the first time in a long time that Karla, Sam, and I recognize and really like the movies nominated!! So in honor of that special occasion, we will be giving away the “MOST DRAMATIC ANCHOR IN A NEWSROOM” award tonight live on the air at 10 pm. Join us, and see who wins. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy overnight as the winds slowly die down. The NW winds will range from 10-30 mph before settling. The low will be 50. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 76.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 76. The SW winds will become breezy in the afternoon, gusting to near 25 mph. Tuesday will be sunny and 78 with a breezy afternoon. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with warm, gusty winds and a high of 81. Wednesday’s winds will peak at near 40 mph. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 67. We could even see a few passing drops of rain on Thursday with gusty, cooler winds. Friday will be sunny and 68. Saturday will be cloudy and 64 with a few late evening/overnight showers. Sunday will be cloudy with showers and chilly winds. Sunday’s high: 59.