Did you enjoy the rain on Sunday? I did too, so I wore my special umbrella tie. If you were just watching on TV, you would not be able to see the detail. Thankfully, KTSM has our Exclusive “Tie-Cam” (below). Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will remain overcast overnight with more scattered rain showers. The NW winds will range from 10-20 mph, and the low will drop to 46. We have a slight chance of patchy fog overnight/early morning.

FORECAST: Monday will start out with cloudy skies, patchy fog, and more rain showers. By afternoon, the rain will start, and the winds will start to pick up. Expect mostly cloudy then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a high of 65. The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph. On Tuesday, the gusty winds return with mostly cloudy skies and rain showers. Tuesday’s high: 67. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with strong, gusty winds in the afternoon. The SW winds will approach 50 mph. Wednesday’s high: 60. On Thursday, enjoy sunshine and 64. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 69. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 70. Sunday will bring strong, chilly winds as the high drops to 49. Showers will be likely on Sunday.