Even though it was our 44th consecutive day of triple-digit heat, that did not keep animal lovers away from Animal Services of El Paso today. The “Clear the Shelters” event kicked off, and people took advantage of totally free adoptions. We have at least five more Saturday events ahead where you can adopt a dog or cat, so stay tuned. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. The low will drop to 78.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy with just a few afternoon clouds and a high of 101. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 100. By Monday evening, expect scattered evening t-storms. On Tuesday, the zone of high-pressure starts to grow again, taking temperatures back up. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and a high of 101. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 103 with a few isolated or pinpoint showers with the afternoon heat. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 104. We enter another stretch of extreme heat days starting Friday through the weekend. Friday will be sunny and 107. Saturday will be sunny and 108. Sunday will be sunny and 110.