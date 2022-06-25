We had some very special visitors at KTSM today… our Weather Watchers (pics below). We gave them a tour of the station, some goodie-bags, and an excellent presentation by Jason Laney, the Severe Storm Coordinator from the National Weather Service. Weather Watchers do more than take great pictures: they keep us informed of significant weather events wherever they live. Thank you to all of them! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers well into late evening.  Occasional gusts will be likely as storms break apart.  The low will drop to 70, and the general winds will be north at 10-20 mph.
FORECAST:  Sunday will start out fair with just a few clouds.  With a high of 94, the afternoon clouds will build up, and we will see widely scattered showers and t-showers late day.  The SE winds will range from 15-30 mph.  Some storms may produce brief, heavy rain.  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of only 89.  Again, expect widely scattered showers and t-showers.  Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 90 with late day t-showers.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 91 with late day t-showers.  Thursday will be partly cloudy and 93 with isolated area storms.  The storms will be much stronger with the threat of heavy rain on Friday.  Friday’s high:  97.  Saturday will also bring the potential for strong storms and heavy rain.  Saturday’s high: 96.