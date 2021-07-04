Monsoon Storms Through Wednesday; Completely Dry Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Is there anything more beautiful than fireworks AND distant lightning? That’s probably exactly what we’ll see tonight. Let’s hope the area t-showers are more “distant” than right over us, but be prepared for either scenario. Have a blessed Independence Day celebration.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Enjoy the fireworks and the freedom tonight!! The skies will be partly cloudy with scattered hit-or-miss evening t-showers. The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 73.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy and little humid in the afternoon with scattered late day t-showers. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the high will climb to 95, right near normal. On Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies that will turn mostly cloudy by late afternoon as the t-showers develop. Tuesday’s high will be 92. Late Tuesday night, the winds will shift east as a very mild “cool” front blows in. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of 88. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs returning to the mid 90s. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 95 with a few isolated storms late in the day. Starting Sunday, look for partly cloudy skies with hit-or-miss t-showers in the evening.