Why am I smiling? I bought my own bowling ball!! Yes, just like an actual adult! But you’ve been bowling for over a year, Rob. I know. I was a charity bowler, using a ball my teammate gave me. Well, it’s about time!! Yes, I know. (I’ll show exclusive video of the ball in action Monday at 6:30 pm with Estela Casas.) As for the weather, Dads may not like the forecast. It could get as hot as 105 this Sunday. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the moderately gusty winds will slowly die down in the night tonight. The SW winds will range from 10-30 mph before calming down. The low will be 69.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny with gusty winds to 35 mph with a high of 95. The SW winds will range from 10-35 mph. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and windy with a high of 98. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 100. Expect moderate winds that afternoon. Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy, and 101. Friday will be mostly sunny and 103. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 104. Father’s Day will be sunny with moderately gusty winds and a high of 105.