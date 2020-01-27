Monday Weather on the go: Windy day today, rain chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A cold front with a passing low pressure system will put a halt on our calm weather pattern.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to lows in the 40s. So keep a jacket handy.

As for this afternoon, we are expecting to see a major change in our weather pattern.

A cold front and an upper low pressure system will move from west to east and across the borderland.

This will mainly be a wind maker for us, as winds are expected to pick up this afternoon.

Winds will pick up around 11 a.m. and it looks like we will see peak winds between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Winds will come from the west at 20-25 mph and gusts at 35-40 mph.

As for afternoon highs, we will see another above average day despite the arrival of a cold front.

In fact, it looks as if most borderland areas will see highs in the 60s once again.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 65°, which is 6° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 64°, which us 3° above average.

Some borderland areas could see some slight rain chances throughout the day, but it looks like El Paso will stay dry for the most part.

The areas most likely to see any rain today are Las Cruces, Silver City and T or C.

We will see a 5°-8° temperature drop in tomorrow’s highs, and most areas will see highs return to the mid to upper 50s.

Dry conditions are expected to return tomorrow and Wednesday, ahead of another storm system that will make its way into the area.

By Thursday, we will see the return of rain chances in the forecast.

As of right now, we will keep a 20% chance of showers for El Paso.

Rain chances will slightly linger into Friday as well.

As more cold air will come in by the end of the week, you can expect to end the work week with more highs in the 50s.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

