Monday Weather on the go: Windy and cooler day, freezing temperatures in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A backdoor cold front will arrive today that will drop afternoon highs below average and increase wind speeds.

Today, we will see temperatures drop to the upper to mid 60s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 65° which is 4° below average.

As a backdoor cold front makes its way, we will see winds increase as they come from the east at 15-20 mph and gusts 25 mph.

It looks like we will see winds pick up around 1 p.m. and stay increased until around 8 p.m.

Make sure to tie down trash bins and yard decorations before heading out the door.

We will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast, and if we see any activity it will be in the afternoon and early evening.

It looks like we will stay limited to seeing light showers and even sprinkles. Storm chances will remain low.

Cold air coming in from this front will drop temperatures to become freezing, once again, tonight into tomorrow morning.

So don’t forget about your “4 p’s”, your pets, pipes, plants, and people.

Not only are we expecting to wake up to freezing temperatures tomorrow, but afternoon highs will be in the 50s as well.

So make sure to keep thick jackets handy and stay bundled up.

Winds will die down tomorrow and conditions are expected to dry out as well.

A warming trend will take place starting Wednesday that will warm us back up to the mid and upper 60s.

We are expecting to see near- normal temperatures return by Thursday.

Conditions will remain mostly dry throughout the week, but rain chances are expected to return by the weekend.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online throughout the week.