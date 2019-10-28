Monday Weather on the go: Winds pick up today, cooler temperatures in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A cold front will arrive today that will increase wind speeds throughout the afternoon.

A cold front will come in this morning that will drop forecast highs back into the 70s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecast high of 77° which is 3° above average. But this forecast high would only be a 4° drop in from yesterday’s high of 81°.

This front will act as more of a wind maker for the borderland, especially up north.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinion, and Sacramento in New Mexico until 6 p.m.

Winds in those areas are expected to come from the west at 25-35 mph and gusts 55 mph.

As for areas like El Paso and Las Cruces, we will barely shy away from wind advisory levels but we are still expecting a windy day.

Winds are expected to come from the WSW at 15-25 mph and gusts 35 mph.

Make sure to tie down your trash bins and anything that could blow away easily before heading out the door this morning.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s and winds are expected to become breezy.

Tomorrow, forecast highs will remain in the 70s and winds will stay breezy as they come from the SW at 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph.

Our next temperature drop will come in Wednesday into Thursday.

The arrival of this cold front will drop forecast highs in the 50s just in time for Halloween, so make sure to have your jackets ready!

Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 70s by the weekend.

Still no rain chances in sight as we are in for a dry week.

Make sure to stay updated with this week’s forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.