Monday Weather on the go: Wind Advisory in effect today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Strong winds today will prompt a Wind Advisory for most borderland areas today.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect today from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. today for areas in West Texas and Southwest and South-central New Mexico.

Winds will come from the west at 25-35 mph and gusts at 45 mph.

Blowing dust will be an issue today and could reduce viability to 3-5 miles. The areas most impacted will be areas along 1-10 and areas east of White Sands.

If you are caught in a dust storm, this is what you should do:

Never drive into a dust storm, and get off the freeway as soon as possible.

If inevitable, pull safely aside, off the emergency lanes, and completely off the paved portion of the roadway.

Turn off both your head and tail lights, including your emergency flashers. You do not want other drivers to confuse you with moving traffic or use your lights as a guide, possibly crashing into you.

Stay in your car and wait until the dust storm passes

The system coming in will stay to our North, but rain chances are expected to slightly increase to the western portions of the borderland, especially near Silver City. There will be a slight chance for isolated storms as well.

We should stay dry in both El Paso and Las Cruces today.

Forecast highs will be seasonal to slightly below average across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 77°, which is only 1° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 76°, which is 2° below average.

By tomorrow, winds will be calm and conditions will be cooler. In fact, we look to run 5°-10° below average.

Winds will remain calm for most of the week with an occasional afternoon breeze.

By Thursday, we look to return to the 80s and above average.

Two backdoor cold fronts will come in later this week that will keep us in the lower 80s into Saturday.

Looking ahead, on Saturday our next Pacific cold front will come in and will increase winds once again.

