Monday Weather on the go: Wind Advisory in effect this morning, cooler temperatures today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Wind Advisory will remain in effect for West and Eastern El Paso and Hudspeth Counties in Texas and Southern Dona Ana County this morning.

Winds are expected to come from the east at 15-25 mph and gusts 30 mph as a backdoor cold front came in overnight.

This front will drop forecast highs across the borderland 8°-12° today.

In El Paso, we are expecting a forecast high of 77° which is 4° below normal.

We will warm back up to seasonal highs in the lower 80s by tomorrow.

Dry conditions are expected throughout the day, but that is expected to change.

By tomorrow, we will reintroduce slight rain chances to the forecast until Wednesday. Storm chances will remain low throughout these two days.

Another cold front will come in on Thursday into Friday from the north.

This will not bring in more moisture, but will drop temperatures 10°-15° by Friday.

As of right now, it looks like temperatures on this day will flight with forecast highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will stay below normal and in the 70s throughout the weekend.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest conditions this week with your Weather Authority team on air and online.