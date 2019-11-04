Monday Weather on the go: Warmer temperatures coming, rain/ storm chances this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Warmer and near record highs will return to the forecast today and tomorrow, ahead of increased rain and storm chances.

Today, we will see warm air come in from the SW at 5-10 mph. This warm air will warm forecast highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting an afternoon high of 80° which is 9° above average and only 6° shy of today’s record high of 86° that was set back in 1988.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting an afternoon high of 79° which is 8° above average and only 4° shy of today’s record high of 83° that was set back in 2001.

Warm and above average temperatures in the 80s look to stick around into tomorrow’s afternoon highs as well, as more warm air will continue to come in.

But we will also see our rain chances increase tomorrow in the late afternoon and evening.

This is because of the moisture from the Gulf coming into the borderland and because of an upper low pressure system that will move from our west to east.

We will see more unstable and humid air come in on Wednesday that could increase our chance for isolated severe storms.

As of right now it looks like this will be the day we see the most activity as far as rain and storm chances.

Forecast highs will drop back down to the mid 70s on Wednesday and then 60s on Thursday and into the weekend.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online throughout the week.