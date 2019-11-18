Monday Weather on the go: Warm start to the week, rain chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Warmer conditions will remain in the forecast for the start of the week, ahead of a series cold fronts that will come in.

Today, forecast highs look to return to the 70s and become above average.

This morning, you can expect to wake up to highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. So make sure to bundle up before heading out for your Monday commute.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 73° which is 8° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 73°, which is also 8° above average.

Winds will be light throughout the day as they come from the west northwest at 5-10 mph.

Another warm and above average day in expected tomorrow as forecast highs will get slightly warmer and in the mid 70s.

An upper low pressure system will move in tomorrow as well, that will increase rain chances tomorrow evening.

By Wednesday, cooler air will start to make its way in that will drop highs back into the 60s.

Windy conditions are expected to, also, return as they come from the west southwest at 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph.

We will then expect another cold front to come on Thursday into Friday. This front is expected to drop forecast highs back into the 50s.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast until the end of the week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online throughout the week.