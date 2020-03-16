Monday Weather on the go: Warm day today, strong storm system in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A dry and mild day is expected today ahead of the arrival of a strong Pacific cold front that will arrive tomorrow.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the mid 30s and ranging to the low 50s. So, make sure to keep a jacket handy.

Some borderland areas are waking up to some fog. This does include areas near Cloudcroft and Ruidoso in New Mexico and most areas in Hudspeth and Culberson Counties in Texas.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

As for this afternoon, the borderland will warm back up to the mid to upper 70s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 77°, which is 7° above average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

In Las Cuces, we are forecasting a high of 76°, which is 6° above average.

Winds will, also, be breezy as they come from the south at 10-15 mph.

A strong Pacific storm system will come into the borderland starting tomorrow.

This will increase a slight chance of rain Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Highs tomorrow will stay in the lower 70s, but will kick off a cooling trend throughout most of the workweek.

The bulk of this strong system will come in on Wednesday. This is when our rain and storm chances increase, as well as the chance for Wind Advisory level winds.

Rain chances will become more widespread and a chance for isolated storms capable of producing small hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall will increase.

Winds will flirt with advisory levels at 25-30 mph throughout the day as well.

A weak cold front will come into the area Wednesday night, that will drop highs to the lower 60s leaving us nearly 10° below average.

Drier conditions return by the end of the workweek into the weekend.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.