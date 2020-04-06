Monday Weather on the go: Warm and breezy day, rain chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A warm and above average afternoon is expected today and tomorrow ahead of changes that will come in midweek.

El Paso is waking up to some light showers this morning that will taper off as the morning continues on and dry conditions will over take the area by the afternoon.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 79°, which is 3° above average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the southwest at 10-15 mph an gusts at 25 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 77°, which is only 1° above average.

Winds will, also, be breezy as they come from the southwest at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

Southwest winds will continue to bring in warm air into the borderland tomorrow as well, so above average highs are expected once again.

By Wednesday, changes come to the area as a low pressure system will move closer.

This system will increase winds on Wednesday to 20-30 mph and gusts at 35 mph.

By Thursday, an associated cold front will drop highs nearly 10° and into the lower 70s.

This system will increase moisture across the area, but rain chances will be slight.

Breezy and cooler conditions will stick around into Friday ahead of a warm up during the weekend.

Easter Sunday looks to be warm and calm with highs in the 80s and calm winds.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

